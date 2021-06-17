The dark side of agility

Agility transformation is essential but fraught with unintended consequences. How do you avoid them?

A business leader’s main task is to align the company with its external conditions. Today’s environment is characterised by high turbulence and uncertainty. With digital, industry boundaries are blurring; new technologies or new entrants can unexpectedly change the course of any business’ performance. The evolving international geopolitical landscape, climate change and social shifts are all driving their share of uncertainty.

To thrive, not just survive, businesses need to leave behind the most harmful aspects of bureaucracy. Instead, they should embrace a more agile form of strategising, organising and leading.

Whether or not they use agile methods to boost their agility, agile organisations rely on networked, small cross-functional teams empowered to make decisions around the customer using transparent information within clear goals. They foster a culture of curiosity and learning. Employees share the overall company’s success. Leaders are proficient in multiple leadership styles and foster wide networking.