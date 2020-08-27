David Coulthard: Tips for mental toughness and bouncing back

Personal resilience isn't the easiest thing to train for. You build it up by facing setbacks and not letting them break you. There's no classroom substitute for that.

But that doesn't mean you can't learn a thing or two from resilient people and how they've overcome setbacks. Very often there's a mindset or a strategy that helped them through their hard times, which you could take with you for when yours hits.

David Coulthard experienced his fair share of highs and lows during his successful Formula 1 racing career. In this podcast business psychologist Michael Costello talks to Coulthard about mental toughness, brutal honesty and managing your emotions.