Davos: Major initiative launched to end stigma of cancer at work - senior leaders urged to sign up

Management Today's owner Haymarket Media Group has also joined the campaign. By making the pledge, businesses agree to do five things: know every detail about their company’s policy; publish and publicise that policy; create the conversation in their workplaces; track their progress; and keep learning and improving. Companies are encouraged - although not obliged - to share their policies eternally. The site will act as a resource for sharing ideas with peers about how to approach the issue. It will also reassure employees of a company that has signed the pledge that they will be looked after if they get cancer - and leverage if they don’t. The initiative is the brainchild of Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest marcoms group, whose CEO Arthur Sadoun underwent treatment for HPV-related cancer in 2022. After making his diagnosis public, he received thousands of messages from people expressing their concerns about sharing their own cancer diagnoses at work for fear of discrimination. Those messages reflected an unsettling reality that Working with Cancer aims to address: 50% of cancer patients are afraid to tell their employer about their diagnosis, despite 92% feeling that support at work positively impacts their health.

Disney, Google, Lloyd’s, Meta and Unilever are among more than 30 of the world’s largest companies that have pledged to end the stigma of cancer in the workplace. Working with Cancer, a cross-industry initiative led by the Publicis Foundation, in partnership with cancer charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, launched today at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It asks businesses to pledge their commitment to building the most open, supportive and “recovery-forward” work cultures for their employees. It is inviting every business across the world to sign up at Workingwithcancerpledge.com . On this platform, each company will be able to outline their own commitments to cancer patients in their organisations. It is keen for C-suite leaders to sign up to demonstrate the importance of the issue.

“It is a tough reality, but whether directly or indirectly, every one of us will have to confront cancer in our lives and in our workplaces. Companies have a key role to play in that,” Sadoun said.



He said companies often already had good policies in place, but staff did not know about them. “By making businesses’ existing efforts more accessible and visible, together we can reduce the anxiety and stigma of cancer in the workplace and positively impact our people’s health. Through a truly collaborative approach, a light lift from everyone becomes a deep and lasting impact for cancer patients at work,” he added.





Publicis’ specific pledge includes providing cancer patients with full job security for at least one year, and offering the necessary career support not only for them, but also for caregivers in its organisation. It will also apply to employees living with other chronic diseases.



In the UK, cancer is considered a disability, which means those with cancer or who have had cancer in the past, are protected from workplace discrimination by The Equality Act. That is not always the case in other countries across the world. For example, in the countries where Publicis Groupe has the highest number of employees - the US and India - health insurance is often linked to a job, and there are weaker employee protections.

The Working with Cancer campaign goes further than job security, by asking employers to actively tackle any stigma attached to a diagnosis.

William Chalmers, the chief financial officer of Lloyd’s Banking Group, who has signed the pledge, said: “We want to create a ‘people-first’ workplace where everyone feels included and has the opportunity to thrive. Making sure we are there for our people at such a crucial time is something we’re fully committed to - we want to go the extra mile to support our people as individuals. We’re proud to support the #WorkingwithCancer campaign."

Haymarket Media Group's chief executive, Kevin Costello, said: "At Haymarket, we are a family business committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every colleague feels valued, supported and able to bring their whole selves to work.

"Our success depends on the brilliance of our people, and their health and wellbeing is of paramount importance. With half of us likely to receive a cancer diagnosis during our lifetime, we need to talk about it openly and its inevitable impact in the workplace. On behalf of Haymarket, we are proud to back the Working with Cancer pledge. Thank you to Publicis Groupe for driving this vital initiative."



The campaign is supported by leading cancer charities and organisations including Memorial SloanKettering Cancer Center, Macmillan Cancer Research, Working With Cancer and the Gustave Roussy Institute.



Publicis has secured $100 million worth of donated media space to run a mass media advertising campaign (see video above) for World Cancer Day on 4 February, to encourage everyone to play their part in supporting their colleagues with cancer. The ad called "Work/Life" shows what people go through when they try to hide their diagnosis.

