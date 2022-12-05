Day one flex is finally coming – but what does it mean for businesses?

Today the government has confirmed that the right to request flexible work should be a day one right for all employees. This is an important success for all of us who have made the case for a fairer, stronger jobs market – and is also a ‘win: win’ for employers and their (current and potential) workforces.

Alongside the day one right to request flexible work (meaning, you start a job, and on the first day you can request a flexible working pattern – employees previously had to wait for 26 weeks before making the ask), further changes include:

• Requiring employers to consult with employees, to fully explore all the options, before rejecting a flexible working request.