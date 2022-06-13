Dean Forbes: What I’ve learned from billion-dollar exits
From killing your sacred cow to planning when to hand over the reins, here’s what Forterro’s CEO has learned from the successful exits he orchestrated.
Speaking at MT’s Going for Growth: Investment conference, he looks back on the lessons he learnt from the acquisitions.
“I've led four exits now. They were all very different businesses but two things rang true in each of the first three - a handful of things that were very dear to the founders and operating teams had become toxic to the business. These sacred cows were anchoring the business, instead of being vectors for growth and value creation.