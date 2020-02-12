The death and resurrection of the premium customer

Back in the mid-2000s, I was a branch manager for one of the big banks. It was always busy, with a queue out of the door that seemed to last all day.

One Saturday, I remember one of the newest members of our team chatting to a customer at the back of the queue. Seeing that she had a ‘Premium’ account with us, he casually escorted her to the front, past all those who were patiently waiting.

All hell broke loose. This was a cardinal sin against nearly all the British queueing rules of etiquette.