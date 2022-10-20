Deborah Meaden “very, very concerned” about government’s lack of action on climate change

Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Investor and Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden has hit out at the government, arguing the business community needs more certainty and leadership on the climate crisis.



Meaden is “very, very concerned” about the government’s action on the environment under the outgoing prime minister Liz Truss’ leadership. She said: “It appears to have dropped off the agenda, yet it is the single biggest issue that faces us…It worries me that we are going backwards in terms of energy. We are looking at fracking and fossil fuels instead of thinking, now's our moment, let's do this differently and solve this problem once and for all.”



She added the government “feels like it’s been in limbo” and that every business leader she has spoken to across different industries wanted a clearer vision around how to tackle climate change.



“If the government doesn’t provide a framework reasonably quickly, then you’ll have lots of industries going off in different directions, trying to tackle the same issue, but in different ways.



“Business has a key role and can move faster than governments, but it carries out the strategy the government sets. In its absence, we are having to make it up as we go along, which is not ideal,” she said.



Meaden made the remarks in an interview on PodPod, the podcast for podcasters, which officially launches next week and is owned by Management Today’s parent company Haymarket Media.



She was speaking about her podcast The Big Green Money Show, in which she talks about climate change with business leaders.

Every industry damages the environment

“Honestly, I don’t think there is a more important topic right now than climate change,” she said. “We might not all know that yet, but if we’re not careful, and we don’t avoid some of the issues it’s going to throw up, then boy are we going to feel it.”



Her podcast is being produced by the BBC. She said this allows her to “ask the questions that need answering” because she is “not taking money from big corporations.”



“When you are talking about a difficult topic like the environment, you have to be very, very careful who you accept sponsorship from. Because there is no industry in the world that is not having some negative impact on the planet,” she said.

Meaden’s key investing principle

Meaden believes she is unusual, because her approach to investing is not motivated purely by potential financial gain, but by whether companies align with her values and ethics. “Many investors look at it purely on a commercial basis...I make all my business decisions against a checklist of things I care about," she said.