Debunking five myths of organisational objective setting

Objective setting is not a management task but a collaborative process that involves understanding, agreement, and shared vision between team members and leadership.

by Debbie Mitchell

The objective setting season is in full swing. Many organisations have closed out their 2023 performance management process and are gearing up for a fresh start for 2024. As we start to set those goals, it’s the perfect time to reflect on what makes objectives genuinely significant.

A number of myths can blur a manager’s perception of objective setting. These myths revolve around misconceptions of objectives and their value or purpose, and, more significantly, the process of setting and reviewing them. Here’s a dive into these myths and ways to make objective setting meaningful.

Myth 1: The Denier

The first myth suggests that some managers don’t feel able or empowered to set objectives without having the organisational direction or their own managerial goals set out first. Whilst this is of course an ideal cascade process, it’s not always possible - and the denier will typically use it as a reason to delay or pause goal setting.

