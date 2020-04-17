How to defuse conflict in your remote team

All the usual rules of work may have been thrown out of the window – but the potential for conflict among colleagues remains, even in the virtual space.

The COVID-19 pandemic has plunged many workers into a pressure cooker situation. Large numbers have been catapulted into full-scale home-working, distanced from managers and the support of colleagues, while trying to get to grips with unfamiliar technology.

Many are trying to juggle work with home-schooling, or are being forced to share confined spaces with fellow home-working family members, competing for bandwidth and shouting over each other’s phone calls.