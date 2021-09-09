How to delegate work without staff thinking you’re lazy

Are you dodging or delegating work? Your staff think you are dodging it either way. Here’s how to avoid their defiance.

Delegation is the ultimate win-win for bosses and their staff. Time poor managers get to free up some of their time to focus on bigger projects, while the staff member gains experience and autonomy.

Even still, staffers sometimes find ways of wriggling out of the tasks handed over or stab at it half-heartedly.

That’s because according to the latest research, employees don't always regard delegation as much more than a way for managers to hand over menial tasks and dodge work responsibilities.