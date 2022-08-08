Delivering rewards and recognition to a borderless workforce

With greater workforce decentralisation, business leaders must focus on updating their people strategy. Perkbox’s new Global Rewards tool is a HR game changer when it comes to creating a positive workplace culture – no matter where your employees are based.

Amidst the growing decentralisation of the workforce, business leaders must ensure their people strategies are keeping pace with new ways of working. Top of the to-do list must be addressing reward and recognition.

A borderless working environment makes employee experience more important than ever. It’s central to driving motivation, productivity and engagement.

Traditionally, a manager may have thanked employees by taking them for impromptu drinks or lunch – but this isn’t an option for those with global teams, not to mention the budget implications it can have. And even if money’s no object, how do you know what’s suitable to send someone around the world? What works in one country won’t necessarily work in another.