The demotivating effects of drizzle

As well as being a popular British conversation starter, the weather can have a dramatic effect on businesses, influencing anything from runway waits to levels of consumer spending.

It’s also believed to have a significant impact on the way that we feel - Management Today for example finds it harder to resist the snooze button on dreary January mornings than in the balmy days of mid summer. German researchers, from Leuphana University in Luneburg, decided to measure that effect in a work context.

Existing research has focused generally on mood and energy levels, but the academics wanted to understand how morning weather conditions specifically impacted a person’s professional experience at work.