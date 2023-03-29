How to deploy ‘smart collaboration’

Why are some teams more successful than others? This was a question that Heidi Gardner kept asking herself when she was working at consultants McKinsey. The Harvard Law School fellow and author of Smart Collaboration was managing two teams simultaneously, one of which was “knocking it out of the park”, having “incredible” levels of success, while the other “equally diverse and interesting” group was doing decent work but were not “powerhouses”.

“What I hear from a lot of executives is that they’re not only concerned about the specific teams themselves, but how the leaders of those teams can work together in ways that draw on the full strength of their staff. What are those conditions that allow people in organisations to play to their strengths?”

This is where leaders can deploy “smart collaboration”; a system whereby people who have different points of view formed by their differing roles within the company, life experiences, socio-economic backgrounds or education, can work together to solve a particular problem within an organisation.