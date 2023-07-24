DGI’s Laura Odell: “Write down your achievements”

5 mins with…Laura Odell, head of air freight at DG International.

by Éilis Cronin

Being a woman in a male-dominated industry is tough, but Laura Odell, head of air freight at DG International, has navigated not only being a woman, but leading and advising people with more experience than her.

“Some of them have never been subjected to new ideas and ways of working. The thought of going paperless, for example, was quite daunting for some people. But I’ve been able to bring in new ways of working to tighten up our processes, because freight forwarding is quite a traditional industry,” she says.

Part of her role has been to guide people as they come to grips with DG’s online platform, which helps teams manage multiple shipments without the need to print any documentation.

