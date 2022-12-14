DHL CEO on recession redundancies: “Don’t burn furniture, to keep the house warm.”

In Conversation With... DHL Express' CEO John Pearson talks to MT about why he takes a long-term view on lay-offs amid a looming recession and why he feels morally responsible for his workers happiness.

In 1986, John Pearson joined DHL as a sales representative. During his 37 years at the logistics giant, he has worked in various executive roles in most corners of the world before taking on the top role at DHL Express in 2019.

Under his leadership, the company has been hailed Best Place to Work in Europe for two years running, transported more than 2.5 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to 177 countries worldwide and did not lose a single day’s operation during the pandemic.

Pearson talks to MT about the challenges facing the global conglomerate, why he takes a long-term view on redundancies amid a looming recession and why the worst people in life are those that want a promotion but not the “responsibility that comes with it”.