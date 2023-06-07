Diageo boss Sir Ivan Menezes dies after brief illness

Diageo has announced the death of Sir Ivan Menezes, who served at the helm of the drinks giant for a decade, overseeing significant growth and transformation.

Sir Ivan Menezes, the long-serving chief executive officer of Diageo, has died at the age of 63 after a brief illness.

Menezes, a British-American national who was born in India, took the helm of the spirits giant in 2013.

On Monday, Diageo announced that Debra Crew had assumed the role of interim CEO with immediate effect, after Menezes suffered what it described as a “significant setback” in hospital following emergency surgery on a stomach ulcer.