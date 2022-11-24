The difference between abdication and delegation

It is an irony that until the most recent Tory regicide, the pseudo-Victorian Jacob Rees-Mogg, he of uniformed nannies and besuited children, sat in a government that had set its face so determinedly against the nanny state. The state - with its face masks, hand washing, sugar taxes and calories on menus - we are told had overreached.



There are certainly limits to the effectiveness of state intervention and control. It is reasonable to argue it should stop people’s cigarette smoke from killing others, but that eating too many chocolate bars is a apparently a choice which affects no-one else. It is not unreasonable to argue that treating people like adults is the best way to get them to take greater responsibility for themselves.

The problem is that the state also has an undeniable responsibility for the health and wellbeing of its citizens. And for a government to throw their hands in the air and say 'not my problem', is both morally questionable and self-evidently not true. People who get sick (as in this example) are the state’s problem.

Leaders face the same question. All leaders need to find the right balance between delegation and abdication. Delegation requires a leader to set context and provide the necessary support for an individual to achieve a given task. Abdication describes the challenge and little else. Being anti-nanny state is a perfectly reasonable position, however it brings with it both a moral and practical responsibility to delegate through the provision of context and support, not simply abdicate.



The anti-nanny state brigade have reappeared, turned up to eleven in recent weeks in the debate over the looming winter energy crisis. The government, it seems, has decided that it is not in the nation’s interest for them to provide guidance or support to allow people to prepare for, and perhaps even avoid the possibility of, power rationing or black-outs this winter. It seems an inexplicable decision. Leadership in essence requires only two things, clarity and action (with the important caveat that actions and words must align). The absence of either ensures the absence of leadership. Being clear and being action focussed is not nannying, it is how things get done.



Effective leaders help people solve the problems with which they are faced. This winter these problems will certainly include far higher power bills and the possibility of spending evenings sitting round a candle eating cold beans from the tin. The government neither receives nor deserves credit for the power bailout, it’s our money after all. They would deserve credit had they the clarity of purpose to effectively communicate the choices and challenges the country will face this winter; how individuals can help themselves and the collective to mitigate or avoid the worst of the problems. That this is not the same as telling people what to do seems so obvious as to need no explanation.



The idealogue sees all in black and white; effective leaders must govern in colour. The purpose of leadership is to create an environment where those for whom they are responsible are able to achieve things that would not otherwise have been possible. It is necessarily a high bar. If as a leader you aren’t achieving this (at least most of the time) why are you there? In doing so, finding the goldilocks zone between nannying, abdication and delegation is key.



Chris Hirst is the author of the award-winning book "No Bulls*ht Leadership" and the former global CEO of Havas Creative, a marketing services network of 10,000 people.

