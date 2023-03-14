Digital identity is coming - and it will transform business

Stop the fear-mongering about digital identity. It's an inevitability and business should embrace the way it will transform their processes, argues professor and CEO Tracey Follows.

A cacophony of voices against digital identity could once again be heard last month, following Tony Blair and William Hagues’s joint report aimed at transforming UK bureaucracy entitled A New National Purpose: Innovation Can Power the Future of Britain.

The paper did not focus on digital identity, it was merely one of a set of initiatives felt necessary to be in place if any of the broader ambitions around modernising Britain were to have a chance of succeeding. Nevertheless, the UK media almost exclusively centred their coverage on this single issue.

As I watched the editorial reporting and then later the opinion pieces about ‘digital identity cards’ I couldn’t help feel the same sinking feeling that I always get when the topic of digital identity is discussed in the media.