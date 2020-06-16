Digital transformation in the age of coronavirus

Even as they manage the immediate crisis, every board and every CEO has started looking at how to secure their organisation’s future post-COVID.

With social distancing the unique feature of pandemic crisis management, digital transformation will be at the heart of the future for almost everyone. But how can organisations make digital the springboard for a new if still uncertain future, rather than just plastering over the cracks of the present?

It makes sense to delay the “rush to digital” until we’ve begun to understand the human challenges we face. Armed with a deeper understanding, the organisation can use digital rather than being driven by it; and executives can make themselves truly “intelligent clients” of their digital transformation partners.