Disrupter London founders: "It’s hard to cope with the relentless excess"

The UK has not always been a welcoming environment for startups. That began to change during the pandemic with a ten-year boom in new businesses in 2021.

Although deeply experienced in beauty products and software development, the partners had never launched a business before. Luckily, they found that a monthly meeting with a group of other founders – where triumphs, obstacles and advice were shared over a glass of wine – broadened their perspective, reassured them and helped stave off burnout by, Naidu says, reminding them “you have to know when to call timeout”.

Whinge, wine and win. That formula has helped sustainable beauty startup Disruptor London maintain momentum since Sira Naidu and Juan José Jiménez-Anca launched the business in 2021.

And last year, American investors, perhaps fearing their home market was overpriced, invested more than $15bn in British startups, the same as for France and for Germany combined. Naidu and Jiménez-Anca didn’t benefit – their business has, so far, been self-financing – but the trend has been good for morale in the SME sector.

One counter-intuitive insight the founders gleaned from networking was that, even for a startup in a fast changing, trend-driven sector like beauty, speed is not always of the essence. “Our company started as an attitude,” says Naidu.

“We didn’t have any products, we just knew we wanted to build an entirely ethical beauty business, which put people and planet before profit.”

Taking it slow but steady, they honed their marketing and defined their customers – in his words: “If you try to sell to everyone, you end up selling to no-one.”

Foundations

When Naidu started in the beauty business more than 20 years ago, he was the only man working on Estée Lauder’s beauty counter in a South African store. After various jobs, including spells at Christian Dior and private label firm Mana, he decided it was time for a change: “It’s hard to cope with the relentless excess. Waste is built into the beauty business model, which in essence is buy more and buy often.”

There was, Naidu says, literally a step change in beauty regimes in the 2000s. “The Korean skincare routine became popular. It’s known for its lengthy list of steps and products. It’s called the 10-step routine, but it may as well be called the 10-product routine.” By 2015, the Environmental Working Group estimated that American women were using so many products they applied an average of 168 chemicals to their faces and bodies everyday.

Disruptor London has challenged the beauty industry’s modus operandi by designing multi-purpose products (its Balance bar serves as a shampoo, conditioner, shaving aid and facial cleanser), selling them directly to consumers online and disputing traditional demographic assumptions. Naidu argues: “Beauty shouldn’t be gendered. Who’s creating these rules? It’s nonsense.”

The company describes its philosophy as ‘skinimalism’ – only using beauty products your hair and skin genuinely need, reducing waste and the risk of inflamed reactions.

Challenges

In Naidu’s view, the beauty industry faces three fundamental environmental challenges: water scarcity; plastic pollution (accounting for 70% of the sector’s waste) and overconsumption. As a result, they set out to build a sustainable business which, in his words, “made logical decisions for the long term”.

All of Disruptor London’s ingredients are cruelty-free, plastic-free and vegan. Products are waterless (“Some legacy personal care products like moisturising creams and hair conditioners are up to 95% water”, says Naidu). Suppliers meet exacting environmental standards and packaging comes entirely from FSG-sourced paper. Manufacturing products in small batches in a studio in west London has helped cash flow – and minimise carbon emissions.

“When you focus on a life cycle assessment it makes no sense to outsource manufacturing. We regard manufacturing as an asset, especially with product development,” he says. Disruptor London shares 2% of its revenue equally between two groups which support biodiversity and clean up oceans around Indonesia.

The co-founders are still the company’s only full-time employees and, though they discuss everything with each other, have distinct roles. With his industry background Naidu is more focused on product development, Jiménez-Anca on project management. Both are still learning on the job: Sira is reading Daniel Priestly’s Key Person of Influence in print while Juan has Simon Sinek’s Start With Why on his Kindle.

Goals

The founders’ long-term goal is for their sustainable beauty brand to become a household name. They know this won’t be easy. In part, it’s a matter of re-educating consumers whose buying habits have been shaped by decades of such slogans as L’Oréal’s “Because you’re worth it”.

Younger Millennials and Gen Z are more conscious of the dangers of overconsumption and, in one 2022 study, 18% of consumers said that sustainability information was more important than price, efficacy and product descriptions when purchasing a beauty product. (As with many surveys about consumers’ environmental attitudes, we must beware of the ‘say/do’ gap.)

Big brands have begun to take note which Naidu finds encouraging but adds: “Their operations are so complex it can take a long time to achieve change.”

The next step for Disruptor London is to find an anchor retailer in the UK. The founders are also looking, for the first time, for external investment although their emphasis “is more about fit than finance.”

From the outside, launching your own business in your forties is an unorthodox career move but Naidu insists he’s glad he waited. Life is seldom dull and the day is never long enough (especially since he began advising other sustainable startups). This has all convinced him of one thing: “I don’t think, if I’d done this in my twenties, I would have had the dedication and focus to do everything I need to do to make it work.”

Picture created from image supplied by Disruptor London