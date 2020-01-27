Diversity and inclusion: Do CEOs really care?

We've been through a decade of tumultuous change. In the political sphere, there's been a resurgence of far-right movements around the world, NAFTA has been rewritten, Britain is exiting the EU and NATO is under strain.

But there has also been great progress on the diversity and inclusion front: marriage equality has expanded to multiple countries, including Argentina, Australia, Finland, Taiwan and the US. Finland set a new record by having every major political party in parliament led by a woman under 35, and Rwanda set a record with 64 per cent of its elected government being women.

In business, too, the conversation around diversity and inclusion is getting louder. But have things actually changed?