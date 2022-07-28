‘Do as I say, not as I do’ - the harmful effects of not taking annual leave

Leaders are being urged to encourage their employees to take annual leave to help reduce the risk of burnout

Despite being fully entitled to annual leave, many of us in the corporate world feel an enormous amount of guilt around actually taking them. And to make matters worse, this behaviour is often praised by colleagues and senior leaders, as is it often misjudged as demonstrating how dedicated someone is to the company.

According to the recent Annual Leave Allowance survey by Just Eat for Business, 60% of employees feel their boss explicitly discourages them from taking time off, while one in 10 feel unable to ask for mental health leave.

The research measures how office workers utilise annual leave allowance, how their employer promoted holiday entitlement and how time off and flexible working impacts work-life balance.