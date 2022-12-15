Does a 4-day week really work?

Can the UK successfully work four days a week without a pay decrease? The verdict is in.

In the summer of 2022, more than 70 businesses around the UK began an official four-day week pilot scheme to see whether the workforce could run four days a week without a pay deduction.

There were many sceptics. The five-day working week has been in place for aeons and seems to have kept businesses ticking over. But there are cracks in the system and they are getting worse.

According to data from Champion Health, an organisation that provides personal wellness plans for businesses, the most common source of stress is work-related stress, which 79% of workers say they have frequently felt. A further 7% say they feel stressed every single day and 74% feel so stressed they have been overwhelmed or unable to cope.