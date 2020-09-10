Does 'being a jerk’ really help your career?

Researchers have attempted to measure the relationship between highly disagreeable behaviour and power.

The world is full of examples of toxic leadership - individuals in high places with a reputation for being nasty, manipulative and selfish.

It can reinforce the belief that in order to ascend the corporate or political ladder, you have to climb over other people.

Until now empirical research into whether nice guys really do finish last has been scarce, but a new study has attempted to find a relationship between 'jerk'-like behaviour and power.