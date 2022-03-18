Where does the FTSE 100 stand on Russia?

Around 20 out of more than 400 businesses quitting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are in the FTSE 100.

Around a fifth of FTSE 100 firms have either withdrawn, suspended or scaled back their activities in Russia, in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly one month on from the start of the conflict, BP, British American Tobacco, the London Stock Exchange Group, Sainsbury’s, Shell and WPP have completely halted any engagement with Russia.

They are among more than 400 companies globally, who have put distance between themselves and the country, according to research compiled and published by Yale School of Management.