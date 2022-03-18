Where does the FTSE 100 stand on Russia?

Around 20 out of more than 400 businesses quitting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are in the FTSE 100.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Where does the FTSE 100 stand on Russia?

Around a fifth of FTSE 100 firms have either withdrawn, suspended or scaled back their activities in Russia, in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly one month on from the start of the conflict, BP, British American Tobacco, the London Stock Exchange Group, Sainsbury’s, Shell and WPP have completely halted any engagement with Russia. 

They are among more than 400 companies globally, who have put distance between themselves and the country, according to research compiled and published by Yale School of Management.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today