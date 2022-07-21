Where does the idea of ‘strategy’ come from?

Strategy, like its close cousins culture and values, is a word that has been applied to so many different facets of business that it has become significantly devalued. Every department in an organisation has its own strategy. Many individuals do too. And yet when we examine the roots of the word, and the way it was applied during the formative development of capitalism, we can see it has a very specific meaning.

For Dr James Blackmore-Wright – assistant professor of strategy and leadership at Birmingham Business School and course leader for Management Today Leadership Learning’s Strategic Leadership module – strategy comes down to a set of choices which position a business to generate superior financial returns over the long run.

The root of the word is the Greek word ‘strategos’, which is itself comprised of 'stratos' (army) and 'ago' (lead, drive, guide, direct). The ‘strategos’ was the leader of the army, whose job was to direct his troops to victory, but the concept was quickly adopted in other contexts, beginning a long fascination in business circles with military ideas of organisation and execution.