Does it matter how old a leader is?

Condescending labels could be hindering people from stepping into positions of leadership, being promoted or pivoting later in their career.

What comes to mind when you conjure up an image of what a leader should look like?

I can’t help but associate the title “CEO” with a well-spoken and wise middle-aged man - an unconscious bias undoubtedly due to a lack of C-suite diversity and a reflected stereotype of leaders in traditional media while growing up.

In truth, those at the helm of businesses today come in all shapes and sizes. Yet while explicitly sexist and racist attitudes are no longer commonplace in the boardroom, questioning one's ability to lead because of their age still is. On both ends of the spectrum, young leaders are often not taken seriously, while mature leaders are dubbed “out of touch”.