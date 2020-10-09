Does your organisation lack empathy?

Understanding others is something you can work on.

Empathy - the ability to understand the feelings of another person - has never been a ‘nice to have’.

CEOs such as Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Daniel Lubetzky of healthy snack company Kind say that empathy gives their businesses a competitive advantage - business success depends on skills such as the ability to work in teams, understand customers and create relevant products that serve the wider community.

However, as a speaker on empathy in the workplace, I am seeing an increased interest in this topic. In 2020, emotional intelligence - which includes empathy, self-awareness, self-regulation, social skills and internal motivation - made an appearance at number five in LinkedIn’s yearly list of most in demand soft skills, for the first time ever.