Does success destroy relationships? Goldman Sachs diversity policy, Morrisons' staff shakeup

A warning from the vampire squid...

Goldman Sachs has announced it will no longer take public companies without any diverse board members.

Chief executive David Solomon outlined the plans on US news channel CNBC. Starting in June, US and European firms will need to have at least one “diverse” board member, and at least two from June 2021, before the bank will help them to float.

The bank has not officially defined diverse, but Solomon said the focus is on women.