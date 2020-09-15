Are you doing enough to reassure your staff?

For months many businesses have followed government advice and tried to reopen their workplaces in a way that keeps employees safe, with one way systems, staggered start times and door-step temperature checks.

The government may have U-turned on that for the time being, but the fact remains that employers struggled to get staff to return en masse even before infections started surging again.

According to Edelman’s recent special report into Workplace Trust and the Coronavirus, less than half of employees trusted their employer to keep them safe. When the official messaging changes back again - which it eventually will - businesses would do well to understand why.