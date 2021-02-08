Are you doing enough to support your teams through a new year, and a new way of working?

Last Updated: 22 hours ago

2020 shifted our perspective on many things. Including the way individuals and businesses value working routines and overall well being. Now, 2021 brings with it the ability for us to embrace new ways of working and to reimagine a more flexible approach, for good.

Research by EIZO* into the opinions, challenges and preferences from people all over the UK on remote working arrangements reveals some alarming statistics that business leaders need to be aware of. In a new report Where are you working? which showcases common problems and how to overcome them, EIZO offers actionable insights to help you to make remote working a more positive experience for employees.

65% of people have experienced physical pain or injury while working from home*

Physical health of staff should be a top priority for employers, with 65% of people experiencing physical pain or injury while they have been working from home. Common injuries include back pain and eye strain, often caused by sub-standard equipment. To avoid this, companies are encouraged to provide a monitor, keyboard and mouse as standard in order to maximise comfort and minimise risk, as well as an office chair and desk to support posture. It’s worth noting that employers still maintain the same level of responsibility for the health and safety of their staff whether they are working in the office or from home.

30% of those WFH are concerned about their mental health

EIZO found 30% of people working from home are concerned about their mental health. As an employer, you should encourage employees to work the same hours as they do in the office to promote a healthy work-life balance, as well as providing regular check-ins to help staff that are struggling to adapt to this new way of working. Communication is key during this time, and with the social aspect of work that many of us are so used to, now missing, we’re seeing a negative impact on mental health.

“We are all unique human beings and what makes us individuals is an intertwined combination of our neurology and physical body. Therefore, these unprecedented times will affect each of us differently. Looking after not only yourself, but being there for colleagues, friends and families is now of the utmost importance.” – Kelly Oke, NLP Practitioner.

45% of people do not have a dedicated workspace

Something that was perhaps overlooked and taken for granted by many employers in 2020, was whether staff had a dedicated workspace at home. EIZO found that 45% of people don’t. The lack of a dedicated space to work can start to blur the lines between work and relaxation, which can have a negative impact on mental health and motivation. Helping workers find ways to separate work and relaxation time, even if that means investing in more equipment, is a top suggestion.

Image credit: Lilanakani/Getty Images