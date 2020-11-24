Dominic Cummings & the importance of belonging

The PM's departed special adviser presents certain business lessons, whether he intended to or not, says the CEO of Pearl & Dean.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the survival of many businesses, still scrambling to adapt to the persistently mind boggling year of 2020. And it appears the same also applies to our uppermost political elite.

Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s closest adviser, left Downing Street, ostensibly to ‘clear the air’, though the BBC reported a No 10 insider as saying that Cummings "jumped because otherwise he would be pushed”.

While we may never know the finer (or tantalising) details of his exit, it’s reasonable to say that the Cummings era is widely seen as one in part defined by personality clashes behind closed doors. Yet no group - or business - can succeed when individuals do not pull together as a team, and with a sense of belonging.