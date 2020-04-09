"Don't confuse momentum with progress"
COVID-19 video briefing: Snap UK general manager Ed Couchman.
"If you can't be physically present, can you be digitally present?"
This is a question facing many people in leadership positions, now that coronavirus has rendered face-to-face contact off-limits
In this video, Snapchat's UK boss Ed Couchman talks to Management Today's Adam Gale about adapting to the realities of remote working, loneliness and creativity, sharing lessons about what's working and what's not.
Sign in to continue
*plus VAT