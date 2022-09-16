Don’t fall behind in the race to Net Zero - set up an ESG committee

There was once a time when large corporations could turn a blind eye to the damaging effects of climate change, however this age of ignorance is well and truly over. Now we are seeing a global push for businesses to do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint and many are under increasing pressure from board members, shareholders, employees, customers and activists to improve their ESG metrics.

And that pressure seems to be working; 54% of FTSE 100 companies now have an ESG committee at board level, according to new research by Mattison Public Relations.

ESG committees are becoming an “increasingly common presence on FTSE 100 boards”, alongside board committees that FTSE 100 companies are required to have under the UK Corporate Governance Code like the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.