Don’t fall victim to the latest covid casualty: Meeting etiquette

Opinion: Our work may be increasingly digital, but our needs are still human.

I was recently invited to a discussion around mental health. As I hovered over the accept button, I noticed the time scheduled for the virtual hangout: lunch.

Talking about mental health during the only time of day where I can hit pause and regroup my thoughts is not good for my mental wellbeing - nor anyone else's.

Yet shockingly, over a third of employees have a lunchtime meeting scheduled in the diary weekly, meanwhile, 4% have one every day of the week, according to a study of 180 businesses by Just Eat for Business.