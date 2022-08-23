Don’t fear the robots: your tech anxiety is misplaced

Robots won’t reduce the number of total jobs, but it will change the skills required to do them. Leaders should place more focus on upskilling workers to avoid staff shortages.

“Robots are taking our jobs” is a statement we have heard repeatedly since the 1980s, and the fear of being replaced by a machine dates as far back as the 18th Century. But how much of this anxiety is borne of real threats to people’s livelihoods? And what does that tell us about current fears for the future of automation?

To understand these questions, my colleagues Kerstin Hötte, Melline Somers and I have conducted (to the best of our knowledge) the most comprehensive systematic literature review to date on whether technological change destroys or creates jobs.

After systematically screening thousands of papers looking at technology and work, we ended up with a pool of 127 studies published between 1988 and 2021. Upon analysis of these studies, we found that there does not appear to be an empirical foundation for the fear of technology-driven mass unemployment.