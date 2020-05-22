Don’t just complain about uncertainty, find the tools to navigate it

There are some organisations for which this crisis is an unalloyed opportunity - step forward online-first retailers, streaming services and digital communications platforms.

For the rest of us, the ones with the best chances of thriving once it’s over will not just be those that adapt to future realities and adopt new mindsets quickly and creatively, but those that act and change right now, slap bang in the midst of the deepest uncertainty.

Keep calm and carry on isn’t going to take you there. And the current uncertainty is certainly no excuse for doing nothing, or going nowhere.