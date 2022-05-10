"Don't just jump on the NFT bandwagon"

Here’s how an art gallery successfully stepped into the NFT world - and its co-founder's advice for other businesses.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
"Don't just jump on the NFT bandwagon"

In the heart of London’s artsy Shoreditch, lies Europe’s first NFT gallery and advisory service. 

As you step through Quantus Gallery’s glass doors, you’re met with clinically white interiors, black graffiti art and electric screens hosting non-fungible tokens - or, what looks like digital art. It seems rather unremarkable in comparison to the likes of the life-like stills in the National Gallery. Yet despite the walls not being adorned by pre-raphaelite paintings, Quantus predicts it’ll be worth £76 million by the end of next year.

It’s hard to imagine why people would want to buy a digital certificate of ownership of artwork which doesn’t really physically exist. But the demand is clear. By the end of 2021, more than £30 billion had been spent on NFTs, and since its spring launch Quantus has received over 6,000 enquiries. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today