"Don't just jump on the NFT bandwagon"

Here’s how an art gallery successfully stepped into the NFT world - and its co-founder's advice for other businesses.

In the heart of London’s artsy Shoreditch, lies Europe’s first NFT gallery and advisory service.

As you step through Quantus Gallery’s glass doors, you’re met with clinically white interiors, black graffiti art and electric screens hosting non-fungible tokens - or, what looks like digital art. It seems rather unremarkable in comparison to the likes of the life-like stills in the National Gallery. Yet despite the walls not being adorned by pre-raphaelite paintings, Quantus predicts it’ll be worth £76 million by the end of next year.

It’s hard to imagine why people would want to buy a digital certificate of ownership of artwork which doesn’t really physically exist. But the demand is clear. By the end of 2021, more than £30 billion had been spent on NFTs, and since its spring launch Quantus has received over 6,000 enquiries.