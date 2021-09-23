Don’t let hybrid working destroy your DE&I strategy

Research warns businesses running hybrid working models risk sucking the oxygen out of their DE&I strategies.

by Peter Crush
Too remote: hybrid working can hinder DE&I
Hybrid working has rightly been heralded for driving inclusion of under-represented groups – by democratising talent selection and giving confidence to those who might have previously hid their lights under a bushel to be seen and heard on Zoom/Teams.

But not, it seems, when it comes to the actual adoption and dissemination of DE&I initiatives themselves.

This is according to new research from employee insights firm, Inpulse. Rather than hybrid working breathing new life into DE&I, the data suggests hybrid working is responsible for “sucking the oxygen out”, causing managers to default back to more of a tick-box approach instead of letting inclusion develop naturally.

