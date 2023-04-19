‘Don’t live in pity city’; CEO blasts employee bonus concerns while raking in $5m last year

Leaked video of a staff meeting where the CEO dismisses staff concerns about their bonus, goes viral.

“Don’t ask ‘what are we going to do if we don’t get a bonus?’ Get the damn $26m!” shouted Andi Owen on a recent Zoom call.

The chief executive of US furniture designers MillerKnoll became suddenly irate at employees’ concerns they would potentially not receive bonuses this year due to economic difficulties.

During the 75-minute town hall meeting in March, Owen was repeatedly asked by staff about their potential bonuses. One employee asked: “While things are tough right now, how can we help our teams stay motivated?”