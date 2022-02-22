Don’t overlook the little things

The Flying Lizards said it best in their 1979 new wave revival of Barrett Strong’s hit Money; the best things in life are free. Customers love a freebie, but in an age of rising living costs and skyrocketing inflation, businesses are looking to cut back and often it's the little things that get sent to the chopping block.

This is the reality for supermarket giant Waitrose, who recently announced that from this week, it is scrapping its free newspaper deal for loyalty card shoppers who spend more than £10.

The move forms part of a wider overhaul of the myWaitrose loyalty card scheme, which will now offer discounts on products customers buy most. If someone regularly buys a paper, this could be included within their bespoke offers. Waitrose claims the paper offer only benefits 5% of myWaitrose members and says the new scheme represents a doubling of investment in the loyalty scheme