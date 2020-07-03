What they don't tell you about inclusive leadership

On paper, it’s easy to know whether your organisation is diverse or not. There are characteristics that for the most part you can measure. If everyone ticks the same boxes, you’re not diverse.

Inclusion is an altogether harder nut to crack. There are no boxes to tick, and few people will admit they have a problem. Asking someone if they’re inclusive is a bit like asking them if they’re fair or reasonable - everyone thinks they are, even if the evidence for it is dubious.

Challenging your assumptions - about yourself as well as about others - is of course essential if you want to become inclusive, with all the benefits that brings. And there is a way of doing that systematically that has proven effective even in the most challenging of situations - the rehabilitation of bro culture central, ride-hailing mega-start-up Uber.