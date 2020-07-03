What they don't tell you about inclusive leadership

Briefing: Frances Frei was hired to fix Uber’s ‘bro culture’. Here’s her lesson for where diversity and inclusion go wrong.

by Adam Gale

On paper, it’s easy to know whether your organisation is diverse or not. There are characteristics that for the most part you can measure. If everyone ticks the same boxes, you’re not diverse. 

Inclusion is an altogether harder nut to crack. There are no boxes to tick, and few people will admit they have a problem. Asking someone if they’re inclusive is a bit like asking them if they’re fair or reasonable - everyone thinks they are, even if the evidence for it is dubious.

Challenging your assumptions - about yourself as well as about others - is of course essential if you want to become inclusive, with all the benefits that brings. And there is a way of doing that systematically that has proven effective even in the most challenging of situations - the rehabilitation of bro culture central, ride-hailing mega-start-up Uber. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package