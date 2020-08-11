What you don't want to copy from Silicon Valley

It’s easy to assume that the most successful companies must also be the best run, which is a belief that the technology giants of Silicon Valley have certainly done little to discourage.

But just as wearing a black turtleneck to board meetings won’t magically transform you into Steve Jobs, attempting to copy West Coast bean bag culture wholesale is unlikely to give you Google-like growth. Indeed, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be, even if you did manage to get it right.

In this episode of the Workplace Evolution podcast, in association with Management Today, Twitter’s former EMEA VP Bruce Daisley talks to business psychologist Michael Costello about the great Silicon Valley bluff, bias, how emails kill productivity and how toxic cultures can lead to stress, burnout and unhappiness.