The downside of diversity data

I’m Italian, Morrocan, Ashkenazi Jewish and British, so which box do I tick?

As businesses strive to become more diverse, the gathering of diversity data will surely become more commonplace.

By and large, this a good thing. As Peter Drucker didn't actually say*, “If you can't measure it, you can't improve it.” Firms can’t address inequalities that they don’t know exist, let alone commit to structural change.

Still, leaders need to be wary that despite being well-intentioned, checkbox diversity questionnaires can cause confusion and hurt for some employees.