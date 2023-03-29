Dr Ghaz Samandari: "Don't empower women - elevate them"

Women don’t need empowering, they need elevating. That is the message from Dr Ghaz Samandari, an Iranian-American woman who has spent 30 years working for women’s reproductive rights on humanitarian projects in more than 30 countries and, more recently, as founder of strategic leadership consultancy Nine Paths Development.

That message is more than a play on words, as she explains: “Empowerment is a top down thing. Women have the power within them - they just need to be elevated within organisations so they can express it.”



Fed up with not getting recognition, millions of women are voting with their feet. The 2022 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor found that 200m women in 83 countries are running or had launched new businesses, with another 128m leading established businesses. This shift also, she says, reflects the narrow path to the top for women in many companies: “Even in organisations that commit to gender equality, women are made to feel as if they are all competing for one top spot, one seat on the board.”

Samandari’s beliefs are partly derived from her direct experience in the field. “I’ve worked with - and talked to - all kinds of leaders, from tribal elders to government ministers and I concluded that the most efficient way to advance entire systems is to invest in women. So I began asking: what kind of world could we build if we enabled women higher up the economic chain to use their power?”



That attitude is also shaped by her own life story. Born in 1980, amid the turmoil of revolutionary Iran, she was just a few months old when she and her family fled to ensure that her father was not conscripted to fight Iraq. Emigrating to America as refugees – via Turkey and Spain – took months and partly explains why she still describes herself as “an outsider looking in”.



As a teenager in America she wanted to be a doctor “but a friend told me that, as a doctor in the public health system I could help maybe 100 people a year, but if I shaped health policy I could help thousands of people” – especially women. Many leaders say they “live for their work” but for Samandari, born into a society where women’s rights are severely curtailed, the cliche rings true.



In the past six months, her homeland has been rocked by protests after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Despite a government crackdown, she remains convinced that this heroism will precipitate change, even if it takes time to become apparent. “It’s a bit like the Arab Spring. Everyone now says that it achieved nothing but it was unrealistic to say ‘Let’s topple all of the dictators at once!’ Small changes have happened and could well lead to bigger changes.”