Dr Mandy Lehto: "Don't be 'a head on legs'"
Podcast: Executive coach Dr Mandy Lehto gives busy leaders some effective advice on how to avoid overwhelm.
Dr Mandy Lehto was in a boxing training session when she collapsed.
After leaving her investment banking job because she was at risk of burnout, she had carried on at a frenetic pace. She started two businesses while raising two children under the age of four, and when she was struggling to cope, had upped her coffee intake and hired a personal trainer in a bid to push through the fog.