How this dynamic pricing start-up surged during lockdown

AI firm Quicklizard’s CEO Pini Mandel pivoted to make the most of the acceleration of ecommerce.

One of the fundamental advantages of ecommerce is that if you want to change the price of one of your products, you don’t have to send someone to stick a new label on it.

The potential for dynamic pricing, where you optimise price based on fluctuations in demand - which could surge for example because of good weather or at certain times of day - is therefore particularly great in the online space.

Israeli company QuickLizard’s dynamic pricing AI and management software aims to provide concrete data with which firms can make accurate, rapid pricing decisions that reflect behavioural trends and market signals.