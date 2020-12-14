The easiest way to become a better manager

One minute briefing: Managers too often find excuses not to look in the mirror, says Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic.

by Stephen Jones

Managers need to know what type of shadow they cast, whether they lift up or drag down. No doubt their employees do.

The problem is we don’t look at ourselves enough. The prospect of finding out that we’re a poor manager is so daunting that it’s often easier to simply carry on as usual, in the forlorn hope that even if you’re not getting it quite right now, you’ll get there eventually. 

The organisational psychologist Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic has made a career researching, writing and speaking about what makes people tick and why companies often get that wrong. Make no bones about it, he says, a person who lacks self-awareness will never be a good leader.

