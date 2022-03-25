Ebay's UK chief: “There isn’t a playbook you can follow”

In Conversation with....eBay UK's general manager Murray Lambell, who tells MT how he's dealt with supply chain problems, the growing competition and why leaders need to be humble.

In an era where you can compare salaries, commuting times and past employee reviews online, the days of slowly growing at one company are long gone. It’s too tempting to see if the grass is greener on the other side.

EBay UK’s general manager Murray Lambell, however, is an exception to the trend. Before joining the online marketplace in 2013, Lambell spent the first decade of his career climbing the ranks from graduate to management at British Airways. “Your career is about having interesting and stimulating experiences. The question you should always ask is where am I learning?” he says.

Learning opportunities at eBay have been plentiful. He was promoted to the top leadership role in the UK during the pandemic in September 2020. Since then, he has faced issues including increased competition in the second-hand market and some eBay users unable to sell due to supply chain disruptions. Here’s how he’s coped.