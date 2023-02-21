Effective leadership can sometimes be asking for help

Last Updated: 8 hours ago

For all the leaders responsible for keeping everything afloat against this backdrop, it can be a lonely path. While the natural impulse might be to keep plugging away, going solo against these ever-evolving challenges can be overwhelming.

A new study from independent charity Be the Business discovered six-in-ten SME leaders are currently worried about soaring energy bills, rising inflation, the cost of running their business and the long-term impact of the cost-of-living-crisis.

Anyone who is in a leadership position at an SME knows the feeling: there just aren't enough hours in the day. You’re shouldering more responsibility than you ever meant to and the boundaries between work and your home life haven’t so much blurred as evaporated entirely.

That’s why now more than ever, admitting you need additional support might be the best thing for you and your business. Research from Be the Business found that 80% of SME business leaders claim a fresh or outside perspective would help them to make better business decisions.

It’s true that knowing you could benefit from another viewpoint and actually asking for it are two separate things. All these urgent challenges in the in-tray can leave little space for big picture thinking.



But despite that, now is the best time to make a change. Strategy isn’t something that can wait until the difficult economic picture settles – it’s what helps your business weather the storm along the way.

A fresh perspective

Be the Business, which inspires leadership teams to create and deliver greater productivity by connecting them to curated expertise, is supporting SMEs in these difficult times. Business leaders can take up non-executive director-style support from a group of experienced business people from successful firms with specialisms such as finance, marketing, operations or HR, at no cost to you.

There are many benefits to taking a step back and getting that fresh perspective. Talking with advisors, peers or mentors can reduce the sense of loneliness and can strengthen your decision-making ability.

And with 12 months’ worth of board support available – in the form of convenient 90-minute online meetings every three months – the help leaders can expect to receive is focused on identifying actions to help move your business forward for the long-term.

Speaking about her own experiences of getting support from Be the Business boards Helen Tanner, founder of technology company Data³, said: “I’m the solo founder, and I had no board or formal advisers [at that stage], so given the opportunity to get objective expert advice, new perspectives and fresh thinking from a diverse range of business leaders, I thought ‘why not?’”

At the time, Helen was focused on sales but the advisors challenged her. “They quickly identified something in the wider business that I’d not even thought about – the fact that our marketing needed to be working harder for us, and that was the limiting factor, not sales,” Helen continued. “That’s a really good example of how they made me look sideways.”

Since getting support from Be the Business, Helen has established her own internal board with non-executive directors, recruited a management team, spun out a software product (boomboard.io) and seen Data³ grow by a multiplier of three in the past year.

To get your own board sign up here. All you need to do is share some basic information in order to get support and expertise tailored to your company’s needs.